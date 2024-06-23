News

Strike: Lab professionals appeal to media to serve as mediators

Media 696x436 The union initiated a strike on June 17

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union is appealing for media mediation in its ongoing negotiations with the government.

After a two-year negotiation stalemate, the union initiated a strike on June 17, 2024, but has now suspended it, resuming work on June 24, following the National Labor Commission's directive.

Spokesperson Solomon Quarshie expressed confidence in the Labor Commission but urged the media to monitor the process to ensure fair treatment.

The union expects the Fair Wages and Salary Commission to engage promptly to resolve the issue.

Source: starrfm.com.gh