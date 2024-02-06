Students with disabilities protest over delay of scholarship funds

file photo

A group of students with disabilities from the University of Education, Winneba, and the University of Cape Coast have staged a protest at the Scholarship Secretariat in Accra.

The aim of the protest was to demand the release of scholarship funds that were promised by the government but have been significantly delayed.



The Association of Students with Disabilities is representing a the group of students who are aggrieved due to insufficient funds.



The lack of funds is posing a serious threat to their education, and they are concerned about the potential negative impact it could have on their academic progress.



“We were told last year that we would be paid…We were more patient with them and most of us did not pay our school fees because we had it in mind that with the scholarship, we would be paid but that did not happen.” the group leader, Aminu Mahama, communicated to Citi News.

The enraged pupils claim that the administration of their institutions has threatened to postpone their classes if money is not received as soon as possible.



To avoid that, the group has promised to stay overnight at the Scholarship Secretariat in the event that it does not receive a positive response.



Aminu Mahama further said that the government has consistently broken its commitments to provide scholarships.



“We kept on doing the follow-up this year and so we came here and wanted to know the very day they would be paying us because we were on the verge of deferring our courses and we are now doing everything we can to ensure that the monies are released to ensure we don’t defer our courses.”