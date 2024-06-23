Sunyani Area NEDCo to retrieve Gh¢25 million in Revenue Mobilisation Exercise

Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo)

Source: GNA

The Sunyani Area of NEDCo aims to recover Gh¢25 million out of Gh¢100 million owed by customers during its revenue mobilization exercise.

The exercise, starting on June 24, will target all customers, including government agencies, businesses, and individuals.



NEDCo will also crack down on illegal connections, meter bypasses, and unregistered customers, disconnecting power supply and taking legal action against offenders. Customers are urged to make payments before the exercise begins to avoid disruptions.

The exercise aims to improve NEDCo's financial stability and ensure customers fulfill their payment obligations.



