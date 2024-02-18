Sunyani East MP files nomination, promises to maintain seat 

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, has filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary with a pledge to maintain the seat in Election 2024.

Due to certain internal challenges, the Sunyani East constituency could not participate in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, but the national leadership of the Party had been able to resolve those challenges and re-scheduled it for March 9, 2024.







If the MP sails through the constituency primaries, and subsequently win the parliamentary election, he will represent the constituency in parliament for the fifth consecutive time.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, is contesting the primaries with Mr George Kumi, Ghana’s former envoy to Nigeria under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government in an election that political experts and analyst consider as one of the hottest in the political history of the constituency.



However, speaking in an interview with the media after submitting his nomination forms at the Party’s regional office in Sunyani, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh described the Saturday, March 9, 2024, primary as a “done deal”, saying “I trust my delegates and they also have confi dence in me.”

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh told the hundreds of the overly excited delegates and NPP supporters who followed him to the Party office to be mindful that the primary was just an internal matter, hence the need for them to guard against intemperate language and remain decorous in their campaigns.



He reminded his followers and the entire Party people that with the level of development witnessed under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, the Party could not afford to lose political power in Election 2024.



As one of the strongholds of the NPP in the Bono region, he advised the Party members to endeavour to bury individual differences, forge ahead in unity and ensure a formidable front not only to maintain the Sunyani East seat, but also widen the vote margin of the Presidential ballot too.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said the President and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also the Election 2024 flagbearer of the NPP, had performed creditably in



government and thus laid a solid foundation for economic growth of the country.

“Their creditable performance and achievements have therefore made the electioneering campaign easy if we focused attention on propagating and selling our unprecedented political successes to the masses,” the MP stated.



Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP, who received the forms told the GNA both contestants had proven track record to lead the Party in the constituency and advised the delegates to be well-informed in deciding their choice of candidate.



He also advised followers of both contestants to conduct a clean campaign devoid of insults to solidify Party unity in the constituency and the region by extension.



Mr Boateng said he was optimistic any of the contestants could lead the Party to maintain the seat, and therefore entreated the Party supporters to avoid tendencies that could disturb internal unity to narrow the Party’s chance of victory in the constituency.