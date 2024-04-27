Sunyani West Municipal Assembly calls for adherence to land use laws

Gifty Nyarko

Gifty Nyarko, the Head of the Physical Planning Department at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, has urged the Lands Commission to strictly follow the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) when granting leases to prevent unplanned developments.

She emphasized the importance of obtaining a Land Use Certificate before registering lease or title documentation, calling it a crucial legal requirement.



According to Nyarko, compliance with the Act is essential for ensuring the sustainable development of land use and human settlements.



It also promotes the judicious use of land and reduces instances of non-conformity to local plans. She called on both public and private institutions involved in land development to fully comply with the Act to avoid sanctions.



Nyarko highlighted that the Act requires anyone disposing of land to provide evidence of the approved land use in the transfer or conveyance documents. Failure to do so is considered unlawful.



Additionally, applications for registration of title to land must be accompanied by a land use certificate, and agreements or leases for land must include evidence of the certificate.

Failure to comply with the Act can result in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment. Offenders can face fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 penalty units and imprisonment terms of four to seven years.



Nyarko stressed the importance of attaching the appropriate certificate to permits for physical development, as required by the Act, and holding the District Director of the Physical Planning Department accountable for any lapses.



She advised the public to always request the certificate from the assemblies when processing land titles and urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to comply with the Act's provisions when granting permits.



Compliance with these regulations, according to Nyarko, is essential for ensuring orderly and sustainable development in land use and human settlements.