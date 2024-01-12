'Super woman is a scam' - Victoria Hammah sparks controversy on social media

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Victoria Hammah

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Victoria Hammah, has sparked a wave of controversies on social media with a post in which she suggested that "superwoman is a scam," and that it robs women of their femininity, turning them into men.

In her post, she said, "Super Woman is a Scam! It robs you of your Femininity and turns you into a Man."



Following this statement, various Ghanaians shared their opinions on the matter in the comments section of her post.



One individual, Gen Gowan Rooney, remarked, "Thank God you have been able to gain independence from that mental slavery. The more you understand This the more you become a woman of superlative substance. Women and Men Can Never Be The Same."



Osman Lahorima Iddrisu Banpuori also posted, "You guys are super, we take dash you."



Mina Koranteng also weighed in, stating, "Thank you. This concept has emasculated many women without them knowing. And... with little or no reward at all to those women!"



Below are some other reactions to her post:













Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE