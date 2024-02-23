Support Afenyo-Markin to succeed – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Majority Caucus

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Source: CNR

The former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has issued a rallying call to members of the Majority Caucus, urging them to extend the same level of support and assistance that marked his tenure as Majority Leader to the incoming leadership.

His formal announcement of resignation in Parliament on Friday, February 23, came after previously notifying the caucus of his decision on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized the importance of unity among Majority members and encouraged them to rally behind the new leadership to ensure the successful implementation of the governance agenda.



“I thank my colleagues for always being there for me and the course of the party and government and I will entreat my colleagues to offer the same assistance and support to my successor in order to successfully prosecute the millennium agenda of governance.”



He also took a moment to appreciate the cooperation and collaboration with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the entire House during his leadership, acknowledging the collective efforts that elevated the status of the Ghanaian Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, Let me take the opportunity to thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between me and you over the entire period that our paths crossed here in Parliament and we have worked together to uplift the status of the Ghanaian Parliament in many endeavours and much more especially litany since when you assumed the position of the Speaker of Parliament.



“Let me not only thank my caucus but the entire membership, officers, and men of this House who have all played their part to ensure that we rose high the flag of Ghana.”



Following his resignation, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assumed the role of chairman of the NPP’s manifesto committee, and Alexander Afenyo-Markin was subsequently announced as the new Majority Leader.