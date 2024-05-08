Supreme Court approves AG’s request for live coverage of anti-LGBTQ bill proceedings

Supreme Court of Ghana

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, took a significant step forward in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, colloquially known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Seeking to enhance transparency and public engagement, he formally appealed to the Chief Justice for live media coverage of the pertinent court proceedings.



In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Justice, Dame highlighted the substantial public interest surrounding the anti-gay bill as the primary justification for the media's access to the courtrooms. He meticulously listed the specific cases under reference, spanning both the Supreme Court and the High Court, where the legality and constitutionality of the bill are under scrutiny.



Among the cases mentioned were the suits brought forth by prominent figures such as Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi. These individuals have been vocal opponents of the bill, challenging its passage by Parliament on various constitutional grounds. Their lawsuits are poised to shape the legal landscape surrounding LGBTQ rights in Ghana.



The Attorney General's appeal for media access underscores the significance of these legal proceedings and their potential impact on Ghanaian society. By advocating for transparency and openness, Dame aims to ensure that the public remains informed about the intricacies of the legal arguments and the decisions rendered by the courts.

Meanwhile, the anticipation mounts as Richard Dela Sky and Dr. Amanda Odoi prepare to present their cases before the Supreme Court. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2024, their lawsuits represent a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over LGBTQ rights in Ghana. The outcome of these proceedings is eagerly awaited by both supporters and opponents of the anti-LGBTQ bill.



As the legal battle unfolds, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo maintains a watchful eye, withholding his assent to the bill pending the Supreme Court's ruling. The fate of the legislation hangs in the balance, awaiting judicial scrutiny and constitutional interpretation.



In the midst of these legal maneuvers, the broader societal discourse surrounding LGBTQ rights continues to evolve, reflecting the complex interplay of tradition, culture, law, and human rights in Ghanaian society. The outcome of these legal challenges will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of LGBTQ rights and activism in the country.