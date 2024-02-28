Supreme Court dismisses case seeking to clear street children

The Supreme Court of Ghana

Source: CNR

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case brought against the state by Child Rights International, seeking among other things, that the government of Ghana take steps to clear children from the streets and offer them education as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.

The seven-member panel, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, noted in her ruling that the case was dismissed mainly because the lawyers for the plaintiff did not invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court; hence, their appearance was deficient even though they have a genuine case.



Speaking to the media, the Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, expressed disappointment but noted that they will study the final ruling and strategize to fight the case again.

He holds the view that, though it’s expensive to seek the right thing to be done, he is not deterred by the ruling.



“The lawyers will study the case and if there is a need to come back, we will do so. You heard from the Bench that it is a genuine case, just that we couldn’t come properly before them and so we will study the case and come back. When the lawyers are done studying it, we will see the way forward.”