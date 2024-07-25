News

Supreme Court upholds law criminalizing unnatural sexual intercourse

Supreme Court Of Ghana 24 Supreme Court of Ghana

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Supreme Court of Ghana has upheld the constitutionality of a law that criminalizes unnatural sexual intercourse, including anal sex between consenting adults, whether heterosexual or homosexual.

