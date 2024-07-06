Supreme court petitioned to declare powers of Office of Special Prosecutor unlawful

Supreme Court of Ghana

Source: 3news

Former NPP member Ken Kuranchie has filed a new writ at the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and its powers.

This follows his previous withdrawal of a writ and the dismissal of his impeachment petition against the Special Prosecutor by the Chief Justice, which was deemed baseless.



Kuranchie's fresh writ, submitted on July 5, seeks to have the OSP's powers of arrest, detention, freezing, and seizure declared unlawful and abusive.

He also wants the OSP's prosecutorial powers to be placed under the direct control of the Attorney-General, similar to those of the EOCO, Police, and NIB.



