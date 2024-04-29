Surgeries cancelled at Korle Bu due to ‘dumsor’

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH)

Source: CNR

Several critical surgeries scheduled for Monday, April 29, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have been called off due to intermittent power outages.

Tumour patients taken to the surgical theatre were returned to the wards when doctors realized the power situation was unreliable.



“These are critical cases, and we can’t afford to risk people’s lives,” a doctor told Citi News on the condition of anonymity.



Dysfunctional lifts left many patients stranded on other floors for over an hour.

According to sources, the generator is also not working, leaving doctors disturbed.



A patient who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “This is the second time my surgery was cancelled. The first was because the oxygen machine wasn’t working. Today, it’s due to power fluctuations. I’m really scared, but what can I do? I leave everything to God.”