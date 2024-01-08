Survival of 1992 Constitution hinges on its holistic review — Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Source: GNA

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament has reiterated that the survival of the 1992 Republican Constitution hinges largely on its holistic review.

In a statement to mark the celebration of the Fourth Republican Constitution Day, January 7, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged Ghanaians to summon the will to consummate the process.



“As we commemorate the day set aside to celebrate the genesis of the Fourth Republican Constitution, I salute all Ghanaians, especially, those who participated in crafting, as well as those who have been active in activating, implementing, interpreting, and reviewing the 1992 Constitution,” he said.



“As one people in one nation with a common destiny, it must be our collective strategic imperative to ensure the survival of Constitutionalism.

“Today, January 7, 2024, for me marks 31 continuous years of intimate interaction with the 1992 Constitution, the initial implementation of which, was paradoxically, superintended by an unconstitutional regime.”



He said the vast experiences garnered affirm his conviction that all the efforts and attempts at amending and reviewing the Constitution must be consolidated, harmonised and brought to fruition.