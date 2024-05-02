Suspect in Kasoa shooting case not a national security operative- Ministry

The suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a military officer

The National Security Ministry has clarified that Benlord Ababio, the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a military officer at Kasoa Millennium City, is not a national security operative.

This clarification comes in response to social media claims suggesting otherwise.



In an official statement, the Ministry emphasized that Ababio is not affiliated with their organization, urging the public to disregard any misinformation portraying him as such.



The police confirmed Ababio's arrest on Wednesday, May 1, following the shooting incident that resulted in the death of the soldier.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, around 4:20 pm, according to a police statement. The victim was shot and later succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.



The police further stated that investigations are ongoing, with collaboration between the police leadership and the Ghana Armed Forces. The tragic event unfolded during a dispute over land ownership, where the deceased and his companions confronted individuals working on a piece of land they claimed belonged to them.

Despite attempts to resolve the matter at the Millennium City District Police Command, tensions escalated, leading to the fatal shooting.



The Ministry's statement serves to clarify Ababio's status in relation to the National Security Ministry, aiming to dispel any misinformation circulating on social media.



The police continue their investigation into the incident, working closely with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.



Read the Ministry's statement below:



