Suspected female suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria

Relatives of victims console themselves after the spate of suicide bomb attacks that hit Gwoza

Source: BBC

At least 18 people have been killed and 30 injured in Nigeria's Borno state by suspected female suicide bombers.

The coordinated attacks targeted a wedding, a subsequent funeral, and a hospital in Gwoza. President Bola Tinubu condemned the attacks as "desperate acts of terror" and vowed justice.



The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is suspected but has not claimed responsibility. Borno has faced a 15-year insurgency by Boko Haram, displacing over two million people and killing more than 40,000.

A military curfew is in place, and international entities have condemned the violence.



