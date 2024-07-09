Suspects arrested for smuggling at Kotoka Airport jump bail

Authorities, with Interpol's help, are working to re-arrest the escaped suspects

Two of four foreign suspects, arrested at Kotoka International Airport for smuggling, have escaped after being granted bail, security sources report.

The suspects—Dauda Adeleke (Gabonese), Kwame Francois (Ivorian), and Modon Diop and Ass Diagne (Senegalese)—allegedly smuggled goods from Abidjan to Accra using a Mitsubishi Pajero, which has been impounded.



Kwame Francois reportedly facilitated the operation with an airport accomplice.

National Security, alerted by a tip-off, arrested the suspects, but now only Francois and Diagne remain on bail while investigations continue.



Authorities, with Interpol's help, are working to re-arrest the escaped suspects and verify their identities.



