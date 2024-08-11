Swedru Asafo Community Clinic organises free health screening for 300 residents

The screening covered diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, malaria, hepatitis B, and eye defects

Source: GNA

The Swedru Asafo Community Clinic recently organized a two-day free medical screening for over 300 people in its catchment area, aiming to detect and treat various health conditions early.

The screening covered diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, malaria, hepatitis B, and eye defects, with medications provided for those diagnosed and serious cases referred for further treatment.



Dr. Dadzie Mensah, Senior Medical Officer, emphasized the importance of early detection of non-communicable diseases and cautioned against unhealthy habits like late-night eating and smoking.

CEO Gladys Adjoah Clarke highlighted the clinic’s mission to provide quality healthcare and urged community support for its growth.



Read full article