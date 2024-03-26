Swedru SHS aims for grade A status with technological integration

Swedru SHS during their 65th Speech and Prize Giving Day

Swedru Senior High School (Swesco) is embarking on a transformational journey to elevate its status to a grade A institution within the Ghana Education Service's grading system.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality of education through innovative approaches and technology integration.



Dr. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, the Chairperson of the school's board of governors, outlined key strategies aimed at achieving this goal.



These include leveraging cutting-edge technology to support teaching and learning, providing continuous professional development for teachers through partnerships with mentor schools, and implementing targeted intervention programs for academically challenged students, with a focus on core subjects.



One innovative approach highlighted by Dr. Wyns-Dogbe is the implementation of a student feedback mechanism to enhance teaching quality.

This, coupled with data-driven decision-making processes, will enable the school to tailor instruction to meet the individual needs of students, ensuring a more personalized learning experience.



Beyond academics, the school is also focusing on infrastructure development and plans to construct modern sports facilities to promote physical well-being among students. Additionally, the board aims to expand the school farm to provide essential food items throughout the year, demonstrating a holistic approach to education and student welfare.



Swedru SHS, established over 65 years ago, has been a beacon of excellence, producing graduates who excel in various fields. Founded under the Ghana Education Trust to provide quality education to Ghanaians, Swesco has consistently upheld its motto, "Semper cum Optimis" (Always with the best), producing responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.