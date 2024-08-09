Sweepers for Zoom Lion Ghana Ltd don’t have Health Insurance, no incentives – Manasseh

Awuni claims to have concrete evidence backing these allegations

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has uncovered troubling conditions for sweepers employed by Zoom Lion Ghana Limited, a government-contracted waste management company.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Awuni revealed that these workers lack health insurance and receive only 250 Ghana cedis monthly—far below the agreed-upon 850 cedis.



Zoom Lion reportedly keeps 600 cedis from each worker's pay. Awuni also shared evidence of complaints from Accra's Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey, who alerted the Youth Employment Agency about the sweepers' low wages and their subsequent absence from work.

