Swiss Ambassador calls for global cooperation for effective migration management

Madam Simone Giger, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, has emphasized the necessity of a global partnership and collaborative efforts to manage migration effectively, according to a report by GNA.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Migration Management Course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Ambassador Giger highlighted the complexity of migration, asserting that no single country can address its challenges in isolation.



Funded by the Swiss Government and the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the two-week Migration Management Course is the second in a series and involves 28 participants from ECOWAS Member States.



Ambassador Giger stressed the importance of regional and international partnerships, encouraging countries to work together with a shared commitment and understanding of migration issues.

Migration, she noted, is a multifaceted phenomenon with diverse causes and consequences, encompassing aspects like conflict, economic hardship, climate change, education, work opportunities, trafficking, crime, human rights abuses, and family dynamics.



“Migration can mean flight and protection from conflict, insecurity, economic hardship or climate change, but it can also mean studies and new work opportunities. It entails trafficking and smuggling, fraud and crime, human rights abuses and separated families but also family reunions, development, remittances, integration and new beginnings,” she said



The course aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of migration in the West African region, fostering regional solutions and promoting international and regional cooperation.