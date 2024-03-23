System glitch at Tema facility cause of Friday's power outages – WAPCo

WAPCo station in Tema

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has identified a system glitch at its Tema facility as the cause of intermittent power outages experienced in parts of the country on Friday, March 22.

Various areas in Accra, including Tema, Lapaz, Weija, Mallam, Kasoa barrier, and others, encountered power disruptions during the day.



In a statement released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, WAPCo clarified that the Tema facility experienced a complete shutdown around 10:30 pm due to the system glitch. Gas delivery to customers in Tema resumed at approximately 6:30 am on Saturday following efforts by the company's engineers to rectify the issue.



Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, affirmed the company's commitment to providing safe and dependable services.



"Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6.30 am this morning," he stated.

Furthermore, WAPCo assured that it is investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent similar incidents in the future.



"WAPCo is committed to delivering safe and reliable services and is investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent a recurrence," Dr. Doku emphasised in the statement.



