TAMASCO launches 70th anniversary of Cadet Corps

TAMASCO was the first pre-tertiary school in Ghana to establish a cadet corps

The 70th anniversary of the Cadet Corps of Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) was launched in Tamale, highlighting its historical significance and the many distinguished military officers it has produced over the years.

The theme of the anniversary is "Cadet Corps at 70 — Celebrating excellence, inspiring future generations," reflecting on the values of discipline, teamwork, and dedication instilled by the Cadet Corps in its members.



TAMASCO was the first pre-tertiary school in Ghana to establish a cadet corps, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the character of countless young men and women and serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.



The anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone for TAMASCO, celebrating the enduring legacy of excellence embodied by the cadet corps and its contributions to the development of the school and the nation.

The climax of the anniversary is scheduled for May 25, 2024, and the event has brought together alumni, current students, and stakeholders to reflect on the rich heritage of the cadet corps and look toward the future with optimism and determination.



Hajia Katumi Natogmah, the Northern Regional Director of Education, commended the Cadet Corps for its contributions to youth development and encouraged the youth to continue nurturing the spirit of excellence and integrity instilled by the Cadet Corps.