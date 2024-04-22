TEWU of TUC-Ghana elects first female national Chairperson

The new executives of TEWU of TUC-Ghana

Source: GNA

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU), of Trade Union Congress (TUC)-Ghana, has made history with the election of Salamatu Mahamah Braimah, as the first female national chairperson, after 65 years of existence of the union.

Madam Braimah, who was the Deputy Registrar at Accra Technical University, until her election, was the Union’s Second National Vice Chairperson.



The Chief Finance Officer of TEWU at TUC Ghana, King James Azortibah, got the nod as the new General Secretary, taking over from Mark Dankyira Korankye.



The immediate past Deputy General Secretary, Charles Kofi Osei, was re-elected for the same position.



Olivia Oparebia Obuobi was elected Second National Vice Chairperson, while Ken Botchway was elected Second National Trustee.



Richmond Sakyi and Fati Bintu Adamu were elected unopposed for the positions of First National Vice Chairman and First National Trustee, respectively.

The election took place at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference, held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.



The new national officers took their oath of office, administered by Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy TUC Secretary General, who charged them to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in them by the members.



Mr Ansah entreated the TEWU members to rally behind the new leaders so that together they could achieve the desired goals of the union for the next quadrennial and beyond.



In an acceptance speech on behalf of her colleagues, Madam Braimah said the union was poised to position itself for rapid transformation aimed at securing enhanced working conditions for members.



Madam Braimah promised that the leadership would work towards inclusivity, improvement in the union’s visibility through innovative programmes and projects to help sustain a vibrant union.

Mr King James Azortibah, the newly elected General Secretary, said the new leadership was ready to constructively engage with social partners.



He cautioned the social partners, especially employers, not to come to the negotiation table adopting the business-as-usual approach with the new TEWU national officers.



He indicated that the new leadership would not entertain any deliberate delay tactics from employers during negotiations on the demands of members.



Both Madam Braimah and Mr Azortibah urged the various political party leaders and their supporters to think of national peace and stability as they go about their political campaigns. They stressed that workers need a peaceful environment to continue contributing their quota to the national development efforts.