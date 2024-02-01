TEWUG embarks on nationwide strike from Feb 1

File Photo

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) has announced a nationwide strike commencing on February 1, 2024, citing the government's failure to address crucial concerns affecting its members.

The union expressed discontent over the employer's neglect of their welfare issues, including tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowance, and overtime allowance.



TEWUG has joined forces with the Ghana Association of University Administrators, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) in a collective effort to press for the resolution of their grievances.



The strike has resulted in the withdrawal of essential services, such as cleaning tertiary institutions, setting up classrooms, providing security, and hospital services.

According to TEWUG's national chairman, Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, the union would only consider returning to work when their concerns are effectively addressed.



In a statement, Abdul-Rahman said, "Following the lackadaisical nature of the employer, thus, the government of Ghana, to address the challenges and problems of TEWUG members in the traditional universities, TEWUG hereby declares an indefinite strike, effective February 1st, until further notice."