TTU admits 7,244 new junior members of faculty

Takoradi Technical University (TTU)

Source: GNA

Some 7, 244 students have reported to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) out of the 9, 436 admitted for the 2023/2024 academic year to pursue various programmes.

The university received a total of 10,061 applications for the Masters, Bachelor, HND, Diploma and Certificates programmes in the year under review.



The breakdown of the figures are as follows: Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies, 11, students; Applied Arts and Technology, 980; Engineering, 2,327; Business and Management Studies, 1,538; Applied Science, 1,864 and Built and Natural Environment, 524.



Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the university, said during the matriculation ceremony that, admission into TVET constituted 79 percent, while other programmes took 21 percent.



The admission also saw male students representing 68 percent and 32 percent women, indication that the University was operating within its TVET mandate.



He told the new Junior Members that the university was a community of dedicated individuals passionate about education, innovative and societal development Professor Eshun said: “We take pride in our commitment to excellence and strive to create an environment that fosters academic consistency, critical thinking, creativity and innovation…our faculty members are renowned experts in their respective fields, and they will mentor and guide you throughout the academic journey.”



The Vice Chancellor reminded them of the Oath taken earlier which required them to obey and respect authorities in compliance with the policies and procedures of the University.

On infrastructure, he said the university had good facilities for teaching and learning, “We have good facilities such as the E-Library, general library, workshops, laboratories…I entreat you to make good use of these resources available to make your stay at the University meaningful.”



He warned the students against any unruly behaviour that could disrupt their academic dreams; and encouraged them to live in all modesty. “Note that examination malpractices, is not tolerated by the University, occultism, alcohol abuse, drugs, promiscuity among others,” the don said.



Professor Eshun also told the new entrants to avoid the beaches, and be careful in and around the twin city, “heighten your security consciousness, by taking great care of your personal safety as the university also does it best to make your stay a memorable one.”



Dr. Victor Fannam Nunfam, who took the matriculants through some orientation admonished them to help the University in electricity use and management.



The university spent 3.7 million on electricity bills in 2023, placing a huge financial burden on daily operations of other sectors of the school.



Dr. Nunfam introduced the new junior members of faculty to relationship dos and don’ts, innovation centres for idea incubation and counselling services to take advantage of for continuous personal development.