TUC, FWSC, GMA call for scrapping of ex-gratia

The Presidential Committee on Emoluments was established in August 2023 by President Akufo-Addo

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and Ghana Medical Association (GMA), proposed scrapping ex-gratia and reviewing the timing for determining emoluments, Graphic Online reports.

At a stakeholders conference on Article 71 office holders' emoluments and privileges, attendees from various state and non-state groups called for an end to the perceived "class system" resulting from these benefits.



They suggested scrapping ex gratia and reviewing the timing for determining emoluments from the last to the first year of a President's tenure.



The Presidential Committee on Emoluments organized the conference to gather input on how to address public concerns regarding these emoluments.

Chairperson Dr Janet Ampadu-Fofie emphasized the need for a collective effort to find solutions within the constitutional and socio-economic context of Ghana.



The committee, established by President Akufo-Addo in August 2023, aims to present its report by July 2024.



Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution empowers the President, in consultation with the Council of State, to appoint heads of state institutions and specifies salaries, allowances, and privileges for various office holders, including the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and other Justices of the Superior Court.