TUC Secretary General defends opposition to 15% VAT on Electricity

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has justified the union's firm stance against the recently imposed 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic electricity consumption.

Dr. Baah argues that this additional tax places an undue burden on the already strained Ghanaian worker, and acquiescing to it might set a precedent for more intrusive levies, including taxing couples based on the number of children they have.



Dr. Yaw Baah spoke at a significant meeting on February 2 to strategize the labor movement's actions after the expiration of their ultimatum to the government.



He emphasised the urgency of resistance and stated, "If we don't fight this, tomorrow it will be about water, and the next day it may be about the number of children we will have. This is our duty, and we will do it well until we win this battle."



Dr. Baah has made an appeal to all citizens to support the Trades Union and the 35 other organized labor unions participating in the upcoming demonstration on February 13. He urged both public and private sector workers, formal and informal, to come together and emphasised the national importance of collective action.

Addressing employers, he stated, "Please, allow your workers to join this demonstration. We want to do this not only for workers but for their families and the entire population of this country. Let's work together towards a better future for all."



Additionally, Dr. Baah disclosed that Ghana Publishers had informed him on February 2 about the imposition of VAT on books.



The TUC and the 35 organized labor unions are set to stage a demonstration on February 13 to press for their demands and the withdrawal of the 15% VAT on electricity. They contend that the government's failure to concede to their demands places an overwhelming burden on the labor force, and the new VAT will exacerbate their financial challenges.