Tafo MCE and Nkosuohene rally behind Ekow Vincent; pick forms for his second term bid

Prince Agyemang at the party's office to pick up forms on behalf of Ekow Vincent Assafuah

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) and the Nkosuohene of the Tafo Traditional Area, Prince Agyemang has picked up forms for the second term bid of Ekow Vincent Assafuah.

The reason for picking the form on behalf of the Member of Parliament is their belief in his leadership of transformation in the Tafo Constituency.



Speaking to the media after the form was picked up, the MCE indicated that Ekow Vincent during his first term has proven beyond doubt that he’s competent enough.



He noted that his collaboration and teamwork have ensured several projects to aid the development of Tafo have seen the light of day.

He indicated that with the extent of work done in his first term, it will be imperative that he is given another nod to lead the charge as MP.



He was optimistic that the delegates would vote massively for Ekow Vincent Assafuah.



Addressing the stiff competition he is faced with, he mentioned that it's normal in politics, and if politics was religion, Vincent should not have been contested.