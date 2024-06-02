Taifa Junction submerged as morning rains cause flash flooding

The deluge resulted in significant disruptions

Heavy rains that began this morning have led to flash flooding in several parts of Accra, notably affecting the Ofankor-Taifa Junction area.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), the rainfall originated from a moderate rainstorm that traveled from Nigeria, impacting southern Ghana with varied rainfall intensity and strong winds.



The deluge resulted in significant disruptions, with numerous vehicles partly submerged on the Ofankor-Taifa Junction road, forcing motorists to navigate less flooded sections.

Some cars broke down due to water damage and were seen being pushed by their owners. Low-lying areas across the capital experienced severe flooding, inundating roads and causing further disturbances.



The GMA has also warned that other southern regions, including Hohoe, Kpandoe, Keta, Aflao, Dodze, Kpong, Mafi Kumase, Tema, Dodowa, Madina, Koforidua, Pokuase, Kasoa, Haatso, Kumasi, Mankessim, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Takoradi, Tarkwa, and Obuasi, are likely to face similar weather conditions and potential flooding.