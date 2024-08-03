Take €2M ambulance refund from Big Sea or face trial- Kpebu warns AG

Kpebu warned that failure to do so could lead to Dame being prosecuted

Source: 3news

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has urged Attorney-General Godfred Dame to accept Big Sea Trading LLC’s offer to refund €2 million for defective ambulances.

Kpebu warned that failure to do so could lead to Dame being prosecuted for causing financial loss under a new government.



Big Sea’s offer was initially rejected by the Attorney-General’s office because it did not cover the entire loss.

This issue emerged following the Court of Appeal's acquittal of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, who had been accused of causing financial loss in the ambulance purchase case.



