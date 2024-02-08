Takoradi-based TV host found dead in his room

Michael Osei

A Takoradi-based TV host Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, has been found dead in his room at Takoradi.

Scheduled to start work on Monday, February 4, 2024, as part of his regular routine, Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang did not show up, raising concerns after multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone.



An investigation revealed that despite the gates of his residence being secured, his phone continued to ring. Collaborating with other tenants, his room was forcibly opened, only to find him unresponsive on his bed.



Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, aged about 35, was a fourth-year Public Relations student at Islamic University, known for his extensive experience in the media industry. He had previously worked with various local media outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.



Close friend Kwaku Nkansah Obrempon expressed profound sorrow, announcing, "With a heavy heart, I announce to you the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room on Monday, 05-02-2024, at his residence in Takoradi. I urge all affected persons to remember the family in prayers as we mourn him."



Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang is survived by a wife and two children residing in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region.