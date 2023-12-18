Talal Fattal honored

Talal Fattal

Lebanese-born naturalized Ghanaian citizen, Alhaji Sheikh Talal Fattal has been honoured as one of Ghana’s most prominent and influential personalities for the year 2023.

The prestigious award was conferred on the famous entrepreneur and philanthropist at the five-star gala awards conferment event held at the Marriotts Hotel in Accra, on December 16, 2023.



“Collective collaboration in transforming Ghana's economy for a better future” was the theme of the event organized by Business Executive Limited, an Accra-based Pan-African events management and media organization.



Among other hundred (100) important dignitaries honoured were the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan.



Alhaji Sheikh Talal Fattal received a plaque and a citation which identified and recognized him as a distinguished personality whose personal and professional conduct and accomplishments, have been impactful on Ghana’s socio-economic, political, and cultural fortunes.



The man Talal Fattal/b>

Alhaji Sheikh Talal Fattal is the oldest of the Fatal brothers in Ghana and a former Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) in Ghana.



He was a major shareholder in Optimum Media Prime which broadened the live telecast of local and international football matches such as Ghana's local premier league, the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations through diaries.



He was formerly the CEO of Accra Great Olympics and owned Zaytuna FC and Sporting Mirren.



He was instrumental in the establishment of the MTN Soccer Academy that nurtured talents like Gideon Baah who played for the junior national teams of Ghana and Arago Jamal of Al Ahly and Benghazi of Libya and now plays for the Liberian national team.



His son, Jihad Fattal is following his father’s football passion as he currently plays for Europa FC in Gibraltar.

Religious leadership/b>



Sheikh Alhaji Talal Fattal owns Masjid Salaam at Ridge, on the road of former Electoral Commission Head office in Accra, where hundreds of Muslims, especially the working class congregate every Friday for Jummah prayer.



Entertainment Icon



In the field of entertainment, the legendary Talal Fattal was revered as a veteran singer, songwriter, arranger, and music producer.



Between 1985 and 1992, he performed with a number of international artists such as Osibisa, Alpha Blondy, Jimmy Cliff and Jermaine Jackson.

Award categories



The awards were categorized under political governance, national policy, political opposition, economic management, legislative affairs, judicial activities, human rights, morality, ethics and religious affairs, socio-economic development, entrepreneurship, diplomatic affairs, business management, media practice and management, chieftaincy affairs, among others.







The awardees were chosen through a multi-stage selection process which involved nominations, the findings of research consultants, and ultimately approved by the Awards Selection Jury comprising 12 experts on socio-economic, political, corporate, cultural, and diplomatic matters in Ghana.



The awards scheme is financed by a combination of corporate and institutional sponsors and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) is the official media partner.

Credibility



The Business Executive Limited is a subsidiary in Nigeria, NG Buzz Executive Limited, and affiliates in the United States, Canada, Spain, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The organization is well recognized for hosting other award schemes in Ghana, and largely in the African continent.



Notably, in Ghana, the award schemes include the flagship Ghana Industry Chief Executive Officers Awards, dubbed “Ghanas Most Respected CEOs”, “Ghana Development Awards,”Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards,” Business Executive Excellence Awards,” Ghana Philanthropy Awards, and “Environment, Health and Safety Awards.”