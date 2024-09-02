News

Tamale High Court to rule on Walewale NPP Dispute today

WalwaleScreenshot 2024 09 02 081947.png The case arose from Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu’s challenge of the primary results

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Today, September 2, 2024, the Tamale High Court 1 will rule on the dispute over the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary.

Justice Richard Kogyapwah has directed both parties' lawyers to file their written addresses by August 30, 2024, after presenting and cross-examining witnesses.

The case arose from Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu’s challenge of the primary results.

Until the court's final decision, neither she nor Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama can be considered the parliamentary candidate for Walewale.

