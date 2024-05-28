Tamale: Highways to commence work on 3rd-ring road

Construction will involve opening the terrain, installing culverts and drains

The Department of Highways will soon begin constructing a 28-kilometer ring-road from Adubilyili to Jerigu, connecting to Tugu, at a cost of about 80 million cedis.

The project, announced by Northern Regional Highways Director Ing Victor Annan, aims to boost socioeconomic activities.



The Mayor of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu, clarified that the road is not for determining regional boundaries but part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's "year of roads" agenda.

The Chief of Bamvim has endorsed the project, and local youth will be recruited as laborers.



Construction will involve opening the terrain, installing culverts and drains, and laying bitumen.



