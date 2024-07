The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has announced a disruption in its oxygen supply following an emergency shutdown of its oxygen plant.

In a statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Donkor, Director of Administration, TTH informed its clients and the public about the issue.



“The oxygen plant experienced an unexpected technical challenge necessitating an emergency shutdown,” the statement explained.

In the interim, TTH has arranged with other producers and sister facilities to ensure an optimal oxygen supply. The management is working diligently to resolve the issue and acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause to clients and service providers.