Tanzanian delegation studies NPA's petroleum sector operations

A delegation from Tanzania visited Ghana to study the operations of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the petroleum downstream sector.

The delegation, consisting of officials from the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy and the fuel agency, aimed to learn from NPA's effective regulation and administration, which they found convenient, cost-effective, and worth emulating.



The visit, spanning from Monday, March 18, 2024, to Friday, March 22, 2024, included an opening session at the NPA where they were welcomed by the Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, along with other NPA officials.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid expressed excitement about hosting the delegation and assured them of NPA's readiness to share its experience, particularly in administering the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF), a key area of interest for the Tanzanians.



Mr. Msafiri Mtepe, the head of the delegation from the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority, Tanzania, praised NPA for the warm reception and expressed optimism about learning from Ghana's petroleum regulation model, which he described as the envy of many countries in Africa and beyond.

Their primary objective was to understand Ghana's successful implementation of the Unified Petroleum Price Scheme and other pricing mechanisms.



During their stay, the delegation engaged in various formal sessions with NPA technical experts, focusing on Ghana's petroleum value chain. They received presentations on Ghana's pricing policy objectives, the UPPF, and the legal framework for petroleum regulation, among other topics.



They also visited the Ministry of Energy, where they learned about Ghana's petroleum downstream policies and toured BOST terminals in Tema and Akosombo to observe practical operations.