Taxi driver in custody for allegedly causing death of girlfriend's child

The incident occurred on May 3, 2024

A 29-year-old taxi driver, Franklin Mensah, has been detained by the police for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Ashaiman.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Ashaiman Switzerland, reportedly after Mensah scolded the child for damaging his phone.



Reports from Adom News’ Isabella Gidiglo revealed that Mensah, angered by the child’s actions, allegedly struck her, causing her to lose consciousness. Despite being rushed to the Tema General Hospital, the toddler was pronounced dead upon arrival. Mensah's girlfriend, Joy James, a waitress, entrusted her daughter to his care on that fateful day.

Following the incident, Joy alerted the authorities after being informed by neighbors, leading to Mensah's apprehension. Subsequently, Mensah appeared before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, facing charges of murder. Presided over by His Worship Derrick Parden Eshun, the court remanded Mensah for two weeks pending further investigation into the matter.