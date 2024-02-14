Taxi driver remanded for alleged plot to commit theft with hidden cutter

Kumordzi did not enter a plea

James Yaovi Kumordzi, a 22-year-old taxi driver, has been remanded into police custody by the Ashaiman District Court for hiding a heavy-duty cutter in the bonnet of his car, indicating a sinister plan to rob an unsuspecting victim.

Kumordzi, facing a charge of preparing to commit a crime, specifically stealing, did not enter a plea.



The court, under the direction of Mr. Derick Parden Eshun, remanded Kumordzi to allow for a thorough investigation, scheduling his reappearance on February 23, 2024. Inspector Tetteh Nartey, the prosecutor, informed the court that on February 3, 2024, personnel from the Afienya Police District Command conducted routine motorbike patrols following reports of robbery attacks in Afienya and its surroundings.



On February 4, 2024, at approximately 02:15 hours, police on patrol spotted a Kia Picanto Taxicab with registration number GW 6397-22 (red and yellow) near the Afienya lorry station. When approached, Kumordzi and two others were in the cab, but the accomplices managed to escape during initial questioning.

Upon searching the vehicle, a concealed heavy-duty cutter was discovered in the bonnet, accompanied by coins amounting to Gh₵160.00 on the back seat. Kumordzi was taken to the Afienya Police Station along with the exhibits, and a complaint was filed against him and the fleeing accomplices.



Investigations unveiled that the taxicab belonged to P. K. Assan Enterprise in Agona Swedru, Central Region, and was officially driven by Ato Kwamena Eric Tawiah in Tema Community Two, supervised by Michael Appiah Junior. Further inquiries revealed that on February 4, 2024, at around 01:00 hours, Kumordzi used the taxicab to transport his accomplices, concealing the heavy-duty cutter in the bonnet, planning a thieving expedition in Afienya and its environs.



The investigation is ongoing to apprehend Kumordzi's accomplices and trace the origin of the coins.