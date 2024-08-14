Teacher Licensure exam will not be cancelled – Dep Education Minister

GES reiterated the government's commitment to addressing these issues

Source: 3news

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. John Ntim Fordjour, has affirmed the continuation of the teacher licensure examination to ensure professional standards in the education sector.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Teacher Prize in Accra, he dismissed calls to abolish the exam, emphasizing its importance in recognizing teachers as professionals.



The event, themed “Celebrating excellence, valorizing our teachers,” will be held in Kumasi. Amid concerns about inadequate resources, education stakeholders, including GNAT, called for increased government funding for education.

Dr. Fordjour and the GES Director General, Dr. Eric Nkansah, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing these issues and supporting teachers.



Read full article