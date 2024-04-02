Teacher unions call off two-week strike

King Ali Awudu

Three pre-tertiary teacher unions have decided to call off their nationwide strike, which commenced on March 20, 2024, citing unresolved issues concerning their working conditions and benefits.

This decision to suspend the strike comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) obtained an interim injunction to halt the industrial action, creating an opportunity for dialogue and negotiations between the unions and the government.



The unions involved in the strike include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT). These unions represent a significant portion of educators at the pre-tertiary level across the country.



King Ali Awudu, the President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, addressed the media in Accra on Tuesday, expressing the unions' willingness to adhere to legal processes and engage constructively with their employers. He emphasized the unions' commitment to upholding the rule of law while advocating for their members' interests.

"In light of the interim injunction obtained by the National Labour Commission and in adherence to legal procedures, we hereby declare the strike, which commenced on March 20, 2024, to be over," stated King Ali Awudu. "We call upon all our members and pre-tertiary educators nationwide to return to work immediately."



However, the unions have made it clear that the decision to end the strike does not signify the resolution of their grievances. Instead, they view it as a strategic move to facilitate negotiations and engage in fruitful discussions with relevant stakeholders.



"We urge our employers, led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, to commence negotiations without delay. We expect negotiations to begin this afternoon, April 2, 2024. It is imperative that we expedite these negotiations to reach a satisfactory resolution and prevent similar disruptions in the future," added King Ali Awudu.