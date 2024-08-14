Technical University students won’t benefit from No-Fees-Stress Programme – Opare Addo

George Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has clarified that the party's policy to absorb first-year academic user fees will apply only to public universities, excluding technical universities.

He explained on Joy FM that the NDC might consider including technical universities later, depending on the policy's rollout.



The "No-Fees-Stress Programme," announced during the NDC's Youth Manifesto launch, aims to ease the financial burden on parents and students for tertiary education.

The policy has sparked widespread discussion across social and traditional media platforms.



