Technical universities urged to embrace innovative techniques in training

Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor

Source: GNA

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), urged technical universities to adopt innovative training techniques to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution's technological advances.

Speaking at KsTU’s 70th anniversary launch, he emphasized the need for technical universities to contribute to national development by preparing students with the skills required in today's rapidly evolving job market.



The anniversary, themed “70-Years of Academic Excellence,” will culminate in April 2025 with events including exhibitions, debates, and a thanksgiving service.

Dr. Addo-Kufuor and other officials highlighted KsTU’s progress and commitment to academic excellence and industry partnerships.



Read full article