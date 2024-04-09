Teenager in critical condition after brutal assault over alleged manhood theft in Dansoman

The incident occurred on April 5, 2024

A 16-year-old boy fights for his life after a brutal assault following accusations of stealing someone's manhood in Dansoman Shaibu, Ablekuma West Municipality, Greater Accra region.

The incident occurred last Friday, April 5, 2024, leaving the victim, Bright Lartey, a special needs child, severely injured.



Bright's mother, Linda Yeboah, shared the heartbreaking account on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, April 9. She explained how she returned home from work to find her son missing, only to later discover a video of him being brutally beaten.



According to Linda, Bright was accused of stealing someone's manhood after asking for money to buy water, leading to the violent attack. Bright sustained a head injury and is currently unable to walk, eat, or drink without assistance.

His father, Ebenezer Lartey, revealed the extent of Bright's injuries, including fractured fingers and internal bleeding in his head, requiring urgent surgery.



The family faces financial challenges to cover medical expenses, with Bright needing further treatment at Korle Bu Hospital. This incident highlights the alarming trend of mob violence sparked by false accusations of missing manhood in the region.