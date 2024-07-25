News

Teenagers arrested for stealing from shops at midnight in Ekumfi Immuna

Two One 696x385 The teenagers will be sent to juvenile cells

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

In Ekumfi Immuna, Central Region, four teenagers, aged 11 to 13, were apprehended after breaking into three shops and stealing items such as drinks, biscuits, and sugar.

Residents, alerted by the sound of a padlock being broken, caught the teens with the stolen goods and brought them to the Chief’s Palace.

The community, led by Odikro Nana Odwirey Ababio, condemned the thefts and expressed concern over rising crime.

The teenagers will be sent to juvenile cells, and the Chief pledged to ensure their rehabilitation.

Authorities plan to enhance security and work with community leaders to prevent future incidents.

