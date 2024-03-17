Telecel Ghana acquires new internet capacity amidst internet disruptions

Telecel Ghana lost internet connectivity from its providers due to a cut in their undersea cables

Telecel Ghana has announced the acquisition of additional internet capacity, with plans for further expansion in collaboration with local and international partners, including sister companies within the Telecel network.

"Telecel Ghana has now secured new internet capacity and is progressively adding more capacities through local and international partners, including other Telecel subsidiaries. This, is in addition to local caching solutions which are enabling access to some content services such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix etc," part of the statement from Telecel Ghana read.



This initiative aims to enhance accessibility to data services for Ghanaians.



The company has assured its customers that more services will be reinstated gradually as it continues to secure extra capacity to address the recent disruptions in internet connectivity.



Read the full statement below:



Telecel Ghana Network Update



Telecel Ghana has multiple sources of internet services through SAT3, WACS, ACE, and submarine fibre links to other international providers.

On the 12th of March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet capacity provided by WACS subsea cable, and immediately switched to ACE to maintain service.



On 14th March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet connectivity from its remaining providers SAT3 and ACE due to a cut in their undersea cables. This resulted in the disruption of data services on Mobile and Fixed networks.



Telecel Ghana has now secured new internet capacity and is progressively adding more capacities through local and international partners, including other Telecel subsidiaries. This, is in addition to local caching solutions which are enabling access to some content services such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix etc.



Telecel Ghana sincerely appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this period. All customers will be refunded accordingly.



Please note that information circulating on social media platforms about the disconnection of Telecel Ghana due to debts owed is false and should be disregarded.