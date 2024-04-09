Tell Bawumia to eliminate e-Levy and other taxes now, not later – Mahama tells GUTA

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to pressure Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to scrap some nuisance taxes introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

During his address to GUTA members, Mahama emphasised the urgency of the issue and urged Dr. Bawumia, who also serves as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to take immediate action rather than delaying until assuming the presidency.



Dr. Bawumia had previously outlined plans to abolish several taxes, including the E-Levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, and the betting tax, in his address to Ghanaians regarding his presidential aspirations.

However, Mahama cautioned GUTA members against placing unquestioning trust in these promises and urged them to hold Dr. Bawumia accountable for his commitments.



"Tell Bawumia to eliminate the E-Levy and other taxes now, not later," he said.