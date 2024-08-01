News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Tema Court overturns its ruling to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ has reversed a previous ruling due to procedural errors in Zebulon Okudzeto’s attempt to seize Nene Okumo Lanuer IV’s vehicle.

Presiding Judge Klorkor Okai-Mills found that legal notices about the cost were improperly served to Nene Okumo’s absent lawyer, not directly to him.

Despite Mr. Okudzeto's team arguing against the reversal, the court sided with the defense, emphasizing the need for correct notification procedures.

Nene Lanuer IV praised the ruling as a triumph for judicial integrity and procedural fairness.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle