Tema General Hospital responds to viral video of power outage at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Tema General Hospital

The Tema General Hospital has addressed concerns raised by a viral video depicting its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in darkness during a power outage, with nurses seen struggling to care for babies.

In a statement, the hospital clarified that the incident was due to a brief generator trip-off and not a major disconnection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), as speculated on social media.



Dr. Richard Anthony, the medical director of the facility, confirmed that the power interruption occurred on Tuesday, March 26, when the hospital relied on its power plant due to an interruption in the national grid supply.



Responding to social media speculation, the hospital emphasized that no fatalities occurred as a result of the technical issue.

Below is the statement from Tema General Hospital:



