Tema Global Foundation transforms Tema Royal School with new library

Students of Tema Royal School at the library

Tema Global Foundation, a registered non-profit organization with a strong presence in Maryland, USA, and a global membership, has made a significant impact on the local community in Tema, Ghana.

In a recent initiative focused on community development, the foundation adopted Tema Royal School, which has been struggling with inadequate resources for its students. Established 46 years ago, the school urgently needed a library and educational materials.



Recognizing this need, Tema Global Foundation, in collaboration with local stakeholders, refurbished the school's library and provided approximately 2,000 books. This project aims to cultivate a reading culture among students and enhance their educational experience.



To celebrate the project's completion, the foundation organized a community event featuring a health screening and a friendly soccer match between diaspora members and local residents of Tema. This event not only marked the success of the library refurbishment but also strengthened community bonds and promoted health awareness.

Founded in 2022, Tema Global Foundation is dedicated to supporting the youth of Tema by scouting and developing talents in arts, culture, music, and writing. The organization began its journey by feeding the Prince George’s House Men’s Shelter in Capitol Heights, MD, on July 2, 2022, and has since expanded its efforts internationally.



With around 500 members, many of whom are in the diaspora, the foundation continues to positively impact communities both locally and abroad. The refurbishment of Tema Royal School’s library underscores Tema Global Foundation’s commitment to improving educational opportunities and fostering community spirit.



The foundation plans to undertake more transformative projects, empowering the youth and enriching the community.