Tema Motorway Interchange opens to traffic November

Source: Ghanaian Times

The new interchange on the Tema Motorway is set to open in November, a month ahead of schedule, to ease traffic congestion.

This update was shared during a site visit by Japanese Embassy and JICA officials.



The project, funded by a $27 million Japanese grant, aims to alleviate traffic at the busy Tema intersection.



Currently, 75% complete, it features a 142-metre steel bridge.

Officials encourage the use of similar designs in future projects for effective traffic management.



The delegation also visited other Japanese-supported projects, including a malaria control system using AI and drones, and a cashless payment card system.



