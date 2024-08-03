News

Tema Motorway Interchange opens to traffic November

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

The new interchange on the Tema Motorway is set to open in November, a month ahead of schedule, to ease traffic congestion.

This update was shared during a site visit by Japanese Embassy and JICA officials.

The project, funded by a $27 million Japanese grant, aims to alleviate traffic at the busy Tema intersection.

Currently, 75% complete, it features a 142-metre steel bridge.

Officials encourage the use of similar designs in future projects for effective traffic management.

The delegation also visited other Japanese-supported projects, including a malaria control system using AI and drones, and a cashless payment card system.

Source: Ghanaian Times